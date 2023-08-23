CBI Books Varun Industries In Rs 388 Crore Fraud In Two Banks

The CBI has registered two separate cases against Varun Industries Ltd. for alleged bank fraud of more than Rs 388 crore, officials said Wednesday.

The company, its promoters and directors Kailash Agarwal and Kiran Mehta were booked in the two fresh cases registered on separate complaints from the Central Bank of India and Canara Bank, they said.

The Central Bank of India has alleged that it has suffered a loss of Rs 269.29 crore, while Canara Bank pegged the losses to be around Rs 118.88 crore, they said.