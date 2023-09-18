CBI Books Infra Firm, Former CMD In Over Rs 3,800 Crore Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at four locations in Mumbai after registering an FIR against Unity Infraprojects Ltd., its then CMD Kishore Krishnarao Avarsekar and others for allegedly defrauding a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 3,847.58 crore, officials said on Monday.

The CBI took action on a complaint of the State Bank Of India, one of the consortium members which alleged that the fraud took place at its commercial branch in Mumbai where the accused persons siphoned the "Bank's funds by doing fictitious transactions, manipulated and fudged books of accounts with an objective to defraud and cheat the bank and to gain unlawfully at the cost of the Bank's funds".