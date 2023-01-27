CBI Books GTL For Cheating, Bank Fraud In Rs 4,760 Crore Credit Facilities

The CBI has filed an FIR against telecom infrastructure major GTL Ltd. for allegedly diverting a substantial portion of a Rs 4,760 crore loan availed from a consortium of banks led by IDBI Bank Ltd., officials said.

The agency has booked the company, unidentified directors, public officials and vendors under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, following a preliminary enquiry which showed that GTL had fraudulently obtained various credit facilities from consortium of banks, they said.

According to the FIR, the company allegedly diverted or siphoned off a majority of the loan amount in conspiracy with its vendors, unidentified bank officers, among others.