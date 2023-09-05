CBDT Says Over 6 Crore ITR Filings Processed For Assessment Year 2023-24

"As on Sept. 5, 6.98 crore ITRs for Assessment Year 2023-24 have been filed, of which 6.84 crore have been verified. Of these, more than 6 crore ITRs, or 88% of the total verified ITRs, have been processed," the CBDT said in a statement.

Refunds have been issued for more than 2.45 crore filers for AY 2023-24.