CBDT Notifies Rules For Valuing Rent-Free Accommodation Perquisite Provided By Employers

AKM Global Tax Partner Amit Maheshwari said employees who are drawing substantial salaries and receiving accommodation from the employer will be able to save more since their taxable base is going to be reduced now with the revised rates. "The perquisite value shall be lower resulting in relief to them in the form of take-home pay."

AMRG & Associates CEO Gaurav Mohan said these provisions incorporate the insights 2011 census data and aim to rationalise the perquisite value calculation.