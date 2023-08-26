CBDT Launches Revamped Website Of Income Tax Department

The income tax department on Saturday launched a revamped website with a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules.

The newly revamped website was launched by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Nitin Gupta at the 'Chintan Shivir', organised by the Directorate of Income Tax (Systems), at Udaipur.

"In order to enhance taxpayer experience and keep pace with new technology, the Income Tax Department has revamped its National website 'www.incometaxindia.gov.in' with a user-friendly interface, value-added features, and new modules," the CBDT said in a statement.