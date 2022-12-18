CBDT Files Review Against Supreme Court's Benami Ruling; Terms It Continuing Criminal Offence

The Supreme Court bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India NV Ramana had said in its judgement delivered on August 23 that "Section 3 (criminal provision) read with Section 2(a) and Section 5 (confiscation proceedings) of the 1988 Act are overly broad, disproportionately harsh, and operate without adequate safeguards in place."

"Such provisions were stillborn law and never utilised in the first place. In this light, this Court finds that Sections 3 and 5 of the 1988 Act were unconstitutional from their inception," the bench had said.

The bench said that "in view of the fact that this Court has already held that the criminal provisions under the 1988 Act were arbitrary and incapable of application, the law through the 2016 amendment could not retroactively apply for confiscation of those transactions entered into between Sept. 5, 1988, and Oct. 25, 2016, as the same would tantamount to punitive punishment, in the absence of any other form of punishment."

The August verdict came on an appeal of the Centre challenging a Calcutta High Court judgement in which it was held that the amendment made in the 1988 Act in 2016 would be applicable with prospective effect.