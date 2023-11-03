Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Gold’ as Deflation Hedge

Wood has been among the most optimistic voices on the cryptocurrency as she expects it to benefit from the wider growth in new technologies and innovations. She’s previously predicted that the price of Bitcoin would exceed $1 million in the next decade. It’s currently $35,000, roughly half its 2021 peak.

But after crashing 64% in 2022, Bitcoin’s value has more than doubled this year as market participants touted it as a potential inflation hedge, despite its failure to act as one during the biggest consumer-price surge since the early 1980s. More recently, the token has rallied on bets that the US Securities and Exchange Commission may soon approve exchange-traded funds that invest directly in the coin.

Wood is among those in prime position to benefit from ETF approvals. Her firm has applied for a Bitcoin ETF alongside 21Shares and invested in the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. Wood’s $1.2 billion ARK Next Generation Internet ETF snapped up GBTC last November, when the discount was around 40%. The trust is the largest holding in the fund and has returned about 224% this year through Wednesday. That compares with a roughly 114% rally for Bitcoin. ARK sold some of its GBTC holdings last month.

On the podcast, Wood said she also expects a convergence between AI and Bitcoin. That’s “going to enable micro tasks globally and a division of labor in a way we can’t even imagine now.”

