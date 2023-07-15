Cathie Wood's ARK Funds See Outflows Even As They Rally

Sohn is referring to a stretch during the past two years, when ARK funds, including ARKK, posted heavy losses. ARKK in 2021 declined 24%, and then another 67% last year. However, fans of Wood’s products remained loyal — the fund continued to see inflows despite the losses. Investors added roughly $4.6 billion to the ETF in 2021, and another $1.3 billion in 2022. ARKK has so far this year seen outflows of about $208 million. Were the year to end today, it would be the fund’s first-ever yearly outflow going back to its 2014 inception.