CASA Struggle Marred An Otherwise Perfect Q3 For Private Banks

Driven by credit growth, buoyant interest income, and notably healthy margins, Indian private banks delivered a strong quarterly performance in the third quarter of FY23.

But the performance also comes at a time when banks have seen a dip in the share of low cost deposits to their overall deposit base. Low cost current accounts and saving accounts are the cheapest source of capital for banks and if their share dips, it can get more expensive to fund incremental credit growth.

The ratio of such deposits to a bank's overall deposit base is called the CASA ratio. India's largest private sector lender, HDFC Bank Ltd., saw its CASA ratio decline 140 basis points sequentially in Q3 FY23 to 44%.

"Retail [deposits] came in quite well but did not come in as much as we thought," Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer at HDFC Bank, said during the Q3 earnings conference call on Jan. 14.

Similarly, ICICI Bank Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. also reported a decline of 30 basis points and 660 basis points in their respective CASA ratios in the third quarter.

"CASA deposits tend to suffer during a rising interest rate cycle," Asutosh Mishra, lead banking analyst at Ashika Stock Broking, told BQ Prime. When interest rates rise, people move their money to better return yielding time deposits or other instruments such as liquid mutual funds.