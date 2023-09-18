Carry Trade Mints 42% Profit And Sparks Push Into New Market

Moribund for decades, a pickup in Japanese inflation — and tentative signs of a revival in growth — have fueled talk the Bank of Japan will finally end its seven-year-old policy of negative rates. For China, the trade underscores how far the once-mighty juggernaut has fallen. Heavy debt loads, a housing bust and fears of deflation have prompted the People’s Bank of China to slash its benchmark rate twice since June to a record-low 1.8%. Many expect more cuts to come — which will make the yuan even weaker and cheaper to borrow.