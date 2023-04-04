Carmakers End FY23 With Record Retail Sales Amid Signs Of Slowdown

India’s passenger vehicle industry ended the financial year 2022-23 with the highest-ever sales but signs of growth tapering off were also visible, the auto dealers’ association said today.

“As the high-growth period has now passed, FY24 is expected to see tapered growth in the low single digits due to a high base, inflationary pressures, routine price hikes, and regulatory changes,” the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, said in a release.

The sales of passenger vehicles jumped 23% to 36.20 lakh units in the year ended March.

“The previous high was in FY19 when retail sales were 3.2 million vehicles. The segment experienced numerous new launches and better product availability due to the easing of the semiconductor shortage during the year. The demand for higher-end variants helped sustain sales,” Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA, said in a statement.