Carl Icahn Says His Firm Will Fight Back Against Hindenburg Allegations
Icahn Enterprises says Nathan Anderson's modus operandi is to launch 'disinformation campaigns to distort companies' images'.
Icahn Enterprises, the latest target of Hinderburg Research, warned that it will fight back against the May 2 report by the short seller.
They will take all appropriate steps to protect their unitholders, Chairman Carl Icahn said in response to the Hindenburg report against his company. The short seller has said that Icahn Enterprises, which invests across various sectors, is overpriced and has assets with inflated valuations.
"Hindenburg Research, founded by Nathan Anderson, would be more aptly named Blitzkrieg Research given its tactics of wantonly destroying property and harming innocent civilians," Icahn said. "Mr. Anderson's modus operandi is to launch disinformation campaigns to distort companies' images, damage their reputations and bleed the hard-earned savings of individual investors."
No Shell Company In Mauritius; Hindenburg Allegations 'False, Baseless': Mauritius Minister
But, unlike many of its victims, we will not stand by idly. We intend to take all appropriate steps to protect our unitholders and fight back.Carl Icahn
On the question of inflated valuations, Icahn Enterprises said that its "net asset value determinations are based on accepted valuation methodologies".
Icahn said his company has "a strong balance sheet, with $1.9 billion of cash and $4 billion of additional liquidity."
"As we consider recent events, we are left asking why Mr. Anderson issued this inflammatory report, doing great harm to retail investors. He has admitted to shorting stock before issuing his report, believing that the stock price would temporarily decline. Was that his only goal?" he said.
Icahn Enterprises said the day after the Hindenburg report, its market capitalisation fell $6.6 billion for unitholders. That also prompted an enquiry by Federal prosecutors.
In January, Hindenburg Research had released a report against Adani Enterprises, alleging the ports-to-power conglomerate of stock manipulation, accounting fraud and lacunae in corporate governance. The group has termed the allegations "misinformation" and "malicious".
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.