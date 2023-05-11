Carl Icahn Says His Firm Will Fight Back Against Hindenburg Allegations

Icahn Enterprises, the latest target of Hinderburg Research, warned that it will fight back against the May 2 report by the short seller.

They will take all appropriate steps to protect their unitholders, Chairman Carl Icahn said in response to the Hindenburg report against his company. The short seller has said that Icahn Enterprises, which invests across various sectors, is overpriced and has assets with inflated valuations.

"Hindenburg Research, founded by Nathan Anderson, would be more aptly named Blitzkrieg Research given its tactics of wantonly destroying property and harming innocent civilians," Icahn said. "Mr. Anderson's modus operandi is to launch disinformation campaigns to distort companies' images, damage their reputations and bleed the hard-earned savings of individual investors."