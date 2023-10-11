CareEdge Ratings Upgrades Ratings On Jindal Stainless

"Our focus to increase the share of value-added products, along with the flexibility to shift between domestic and export markets has enabled the company to withstand adverse industry cycle," Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.

The ratings agency has revised its outlook in view of its consistently improving sales volumes and higher than envisaged profit before interest, lease rentals, depreciation and taxation (PBILDT) per tonne over the last two years.