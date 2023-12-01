CarDekho Acquires Majority Stake In Car Rental Startup Revv

CarDekho Group has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Gurugram-based self-driven car rental startup Revv as the group looks to broaden its auto-tech solution services.

"The merger of Revv aligns with CarDekho Group's overarching strategy of placing technology at the heart of its operations, aiming to create a complete automobile ecosystem for a seamless customer experience," the company said in a statement.

The CarDekho Group, which houses brands such as CarDekho, BikeDekho, Gaadi.com, Zigwheels, PowerDrift, InsuranceDekho, and Rupyy, will now also offer Revv’s shared mobility services.

"The merger with Revv allows us to offer shared mobility services, addressing the evolving needs of Gen-Z customers," said Amit Jain, co-founder and chief executive officer of CarDekho Group.

Launched in 2015 by McKinsey alumni Karan Jain and Anupam Agarwal, Revv offers car rentals across major cities in India.