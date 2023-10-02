Carbon Pricing Is Key To Delivering Global Emissions Cuts, IMF Says

The course that IMF analysts chart through the climate strait is a plausible one. Carbon pricing policies, such as a tax or permit-trading market, are in place in 49 developed or emerging-market countries. Another 23 are planning them. The prices range from a high of $130 a ton of CO2 in Liechtenstein to a low of about $5 in Argentina. In China’s national trading program, a ton of carbon dioxide is currently worth $10.40. The world average is $20 a ton, and the policies cover about 25% of global emissions.