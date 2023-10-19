Carbon Pricing Efforts Accelerate In Asia On Green Push

Singapore introduced a carbon tax in 2019 at S$5 ($3.65) per ton of CO2-equivalent. It will raise the levy to S$25 in 2024, and then lift it gradually to S$50 to S$80 by the end of the decade. The government will release details of its international carbon credits framework in the second half of this year. The country’s central bank has recently proposed a carbon credit model targeting the retirement of coal-fired power plants across Asia.