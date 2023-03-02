Capital Is Necessary For Growth, Says Vedanta Resources

The company said it has always cared for all stakeholders and is one of the highest contributors of tax to the exchequer, paying $34 billion in the last 7 years. It has rewarded shareholders with the highest dividend yield paying out over $9 billion in the last decade. "Most of all, we are committed to the environment, to our communities and transparency in our functioning. We ranked second in the global Dow Jones Sustainability Index, a recognition of our ESG priorities. Soon, we plan to meet 25% of our energy requirements through renewables with a 4GW installed capacity."