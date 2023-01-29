Budget 2023: Capital Gains Tax Should Be Rationalised; Need Simpler ITR Form Too, Say Experts

Deloitte India Partner Rohinton Sidhwa said the holding periods for different types of assets and the number of tax rates for different types of capital assets should be reduced to a maximum of 1-2 periods or rates (along with related surcharges).

"Economic and commercial rationale dictates that the set-off of all capital losses (particularly long-term capital loss against short-term capital gains) be allowed seamlessly. Finally, the introduction of a single and simpler tax return for assessees (resident & non-residents) earning only capital gains/ dividend/ interest income would go a long way in easing filing challenges," Sidhwa said.

The Finance Ministry is already working on a user-friendly common income tax return form for all taxpayers and an announcement to this effect is expected in the 2023-24 Budget to be unveiled on Feb. 1.