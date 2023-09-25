Capcom Sees Game Sales In India Passing Those In China In Decade

The studio, which houses hit franchises such as Street Fighter and Monster Hunter, is seeking partnerships to market its titles in India and Southeast Asia. Local device makers and influencers may help Capcom expand further in high-margin digital downloads, which now earn 90% of total unit-based videogame sales at the company, Tsujimoto said.

Capcom’s presence in India is still tiny, at little more than 100,000 video game copies a year, in part due to its low profile in mobile games and limited sales efforts. Smartphones are the main device by which many young Indians access the Internet, making a wide-ranging portfolio of mobile games essential for Capcom to expand in the country.