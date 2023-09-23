Canadian Oil Exports Surge With World Hunting for OPEC Alternatives

Oil sands barrels, produced in landlocked Alberta, reach the water via an intricate web of pipelines that cross the US to ports in Texas, and from there is shipped to refineries in China, India and Spain. The oil, heavy and sulfurous in quality, is a favored type by US fuelmakers, but seasonal refinery work is freeing more barrels for markets outside North America. BP Plc’s Whiting refinery, one of the largest users of Canadian oil in the US, will curtail intake amid maintenance that’s expected to last through late October.