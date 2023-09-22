Canada’s $427 Billion Pension Roiled As Alberta Mulls Split

While the CPPIB respects and supports the provinces’ ability to create their own pension plans, the C$334 billion that the report says Alberta is entitled to is “impossible,” said Michel Leduc, a CPPIB spokesman. Applying the report’s formula elsewhere would mean that Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia would have a combined claim that exceeds CPPIB’s total assets and would obligate other provinces to pay them additional funds should they decide to leave, he said.