Can LIC Housing Fill HDFC's Big Shoes?

LIC Housing Finance—India’s second largest non-bank housing financier—could be standing at the edge of an opportunity.

With the impending merger of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd and HDFC Bank expected to be completed by July, LIC Housing Finance Limited will emerge in pole position among housing lenders when HDFC vacates the spot. LIC HFL held a total loan book of Rs 2.68 lakh crore in December 2022, as compared to HDFC’s Rs 7 lakh crore.

Being the largest housing finance company could improve LIC HFL’s pricing on debt capital and also help it widen its customer base. But the opportunity could also be constrained by factors that have dragged LIC HFL in the past—growth and margins.

“Growth has always been a pain point for LIC Housing Finance,” Nikhil Shah, research analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, told BQ Prime.

Growth has presented troubles for LIC in the past because “the composition of the book was towards [loans against property] and wholesale loans,” Vijaya Rao, senior analyst at Ashika Broking, told BQ Prime.

LIC HFL’s margins have were also held back by its loan book having a higher share of fixed rate loans, Rao added. The proportion of pure floating loans in LIC HFL’s book has risen from 92% in FY20 to 98% at the end of December 2022.

A shift in the loan book’s composition and higher pricing flexibility augurs well for LIC HFL but the lender’s margins were dragged down sharply over the last quarter because of a 28% year-on-year jump in provisions to Rs 7,285 crore. LIC HFL’s margins have also responded more slowly to rising interest rates in the broader market because the lender reprices its loans with a lag of about 3-months, Rao said.