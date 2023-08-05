Can India Sustain High Growth? Here's What Economists Are Worried About

A research note released by S&P Global on Thursday forecasts India to grow 6.7% per year between FY24 and FY31, catapulting the country's GDP from $3.4 trillion in FY23 to $6.7 trillion.

A research note by Morgan Stanley last year estimated that India’s GDP could more than double from $3.5 trillion today to surpass $7.5 trillion by 2031. Its share of global exports could also double over the period, while the Bombay Stock Exchange could deliver 11% annual growth, reaching a market capitalisation of $10 trillion in the coming decade.

Goldman Sachs Research recently forecast India to have the world’s second-largest economy by 2075. The IMF also expects India to overtake Germany and Japan to become the third largest economy by FY28.

So far, amid a weak global outlook, economic growth in India remains resilient. The Reserve Bank of India projects GDP growth for FY24 at 6.5%—the highest growth rate among major global economies.

The higher Rabi crop production in FY23, the expected normal monsoon, and sustained buoyancy in services should support private consumption and overall economic activity in the current year, the Monetary Policy Committee said in its last resolution in June.

The government’s thrust on capital expenditure, moderation in commodity prices and robust credit growth are expected to nurture investment activity, it said.