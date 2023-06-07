Can Fin Homes Shares Gain After Jefferies Raises Target Price

Shares of Can Fin Homes Ltd. rose on Wednesday after Jefferies raised its target price and earnings per share estimates for the stock.

The brokerage raised the target price on the mortgage lender to Rs 850 per share from Rs 705 earlier. The new price implies a 19% upside from the closing price on Tuesday.

The brokerage has also raised the company’s FY24–25 EPS estimates by 1–2% as a consequence of revised estimates on net interest margins, operating expenditures, and tax rates.

Jefferies maintained a "buy" rating on the stock, anticipating that the company will benefit from an expansion in net interest margins. A fall in deposit rates is expected to result in better margins with the decline in system-wide interest rates and a lag in the re-pricing of home loan rates.

Over the next three years, NIMs may gradually increase as interest rates stabilise, Jefferies said.