Can Fin Homes Approves Fundraise Of Rs 5,000 Crore

The board of Can Fin Homes Ltd. has approved fundraising for an aggregate amount of Rs 5,000 crore through a combination of debt and equity.

The company plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via the issuance of onshore and/or offshore debt instruments, according to an exchange filing.

It also approved raising Rs 1,000 crore through qualified institutional placement, preferential allotment, rights issue, or a combination thereof.

The fundraising requires approval from shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting.

The board also appointed Ajay Kumar Singh as deputy managing director at the company. Singh is also deputy general manager at Canara Bank.