CAMSPay Receives RBI Nod To Operate As Payment Aggregator

<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@blakewisz?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Blake Wisz</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/online-payment?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Blake Wisz on Unsplash)
Registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds Computer Age Management Services Ltd on Wednesday said its payment platform CAMSPay, has received in-principal authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India to operate as a payment aggregator, the company said on Wednesday.

CAMSPay, a payment platform specialising in solving banking and finance services sector's payment challenges has been supporting mutual fund investors, insurance policy holders and loan borrowers for over a decade in enabling them to move from paper-based mandate process to offering digital payment solutions.

CAMSPay, has received in-principle authorisation from Reserve Bank of India to operate as a 'Payment Aggregator,' a bank statement said here.

"We are thrilled to receive the in-principle authorisation to operate as a payment aggregator to create a much more robust and inclusive digital payment stack for the chosen merchant segments that we operate in, delivering a variety of acceptance options", CAMSPay CEO Vasanth Jeyapaul said.

"The license will help us further fortify our offerings in the payments arena", he said.

