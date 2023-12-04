CAMS Promoter Entity Exits Company Via Block Deal

The promoter entity of Computer Age Management Services Ltd. has sold a 19.8% stake for Rs 2,700 crore via a block trade.

CAMS had sold 97.5 lakh shares of the company at Rs 2,766.47 apiece, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange. After this trade, CAMS sold its entire stake and exited the company.

Among the buyers of the stake, India Acorn Icav bought 11 lakh shares (2.24%), while Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. bought 7.61 lakh shares (1.54%), and Societe Generale purchased 12.11 lakh shares (2.46%) at Rs 2,766 apiece.

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) Pte. were also among the major buyers.

Shares of CAMS closed 3.21% higher at Rs 2,893.90 apiece, as compared with a 2.07% advance in the Nifty 50.