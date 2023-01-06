Calculate The Impact Of Inflation On Your Finances To Tackle It Properly

Inflation is a key aspect that impacts every individual. It is also common to discover that the announced or public rate of inflation appears to be significantly lower than what you are experiencing. This has nothing to do with the manner in which the data is collected or released but with the fact that the consumption basket for an individual will be different from the composition of the official index.

This is why everyone should do an exercise to figure out their own rate of inflation in important areas.

Here is how that can be done: