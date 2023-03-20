Cairn To Pump $500 Million Into Shale, Development Projects Next Fiscal, Says CEO Nick Walker
The oil explorer plans to take its capacity to 50% of India's crude production in the next four to five years.
Cairn Oil and Gas, a vertical of Vedanta Ltd., plans to invest around $500 million, or Rs 4,100 crore, in the exploration of shale oil and gas, along with tight oil and development projects, in the 2024 financial year.
"The company will spend around two-thirds of the investment on development projects that will deliver results immediately, and a third of the investments, around $166 million, on exploration and growth projects that will deliver volumes in the long term," Nick Walker, chief executive officer of Cairn Oil and Gas, told BQ Prime in an interview.
Cairn is already producing oil from the unconventional tight rocks that it considers a development project. The company also drilled its first vertical shale well in the current fiscal, the results of which look very positive, according to Walker.
The company plans to drill two more shale wells in 2023–24, he said. "We will test them, and based on our study, the potential will be determined to operationalise them on a commercial basis."
The oil explorer, which produces around 150,000 barrels of oil per day and contributes around 25% of India's total crude oil production, plans to increase its capacity to 50% of India's crude production in the next four to five years. "We have the assets to achieve the target," Walker said.
Cairn has around 6 billion barrels of discovered resources in Rajasthan, and what they produce is around 12% of that. Therefore, there is a lot of oil in place in tougher reservoirs that are harder to get. To enhance the recovery from these wells, the company is using the latest technology from North America that has been deployed successfully in other parts of the world.
"We have done (a) lot of work with polymer floods and experimented with alkaline surfactant polymer floods," Walker said. "We need to operationalise some of these wells, but we have some other good opportunities for oil in tight rocks and viscous oil in good rocks."
The company is trying to implement the technology in the Indian projects at a pace, and if the company is able to do that, it will have a good impact on production activity and the achievement of targets, Walker said, without giving a timeline.
At present, Cairn produces from its operational fields in the Barmer region of Rajasthan and the Ravva block in Andhra Pradesh. It has around 61 oil and gas blocks that it won under various auctions held by the Union government across Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and the northeastern region of the country. These include onshore as well as offshore fields.
Decarbonisation Strategy
The company also plans to decarbonise and become carbon neutral by 2050. It will reduce the carbon footprint by 25% by 2030. The aim is to reduce carbon for every barrel or molecule produced in gas.
Cairn has started converting its grid-connected thermal power contracts to renewables and has tied up for 25 MW of solar power. "In Rajasthan, we require around 100 MW of grid-connected power, and our aim is to convert the entire capacity to renewables," Walker said.
The company also plans to convert the gas-based power generation to renewables. It is now monetising the gas produced by selling it on exchanges or in the market.
The oil explorer also plans to plant 2 million trees and has already planted around 60,000 of them.