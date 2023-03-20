Cairn To Pump $500 Million Into Shale, Development Projects Next Fiscal, Says CEO Nick Walker

Cairn Oil and Gas, a vertical of Vedanta Ltd., plans to invest around $500 million, or Rs 4,100 crore, in the exploration of shale oil and gas, along with tight oil and development projects, in the 2024 financial year.

"The company will spend around two-thirds of the investment on development projects that will deliver results immediately, and a third of the investments, around $166 million, on exploration and growth projects that will deliver volumes in the long term," Nick Walker, chief executive officer of Cairn Oil and Gas, told BQ Prime in an interview.

Cairn is already producing oil from the unconventional tight rocks that it considers a development project. The company also drilled its first vertical shale well in the current fiscal, the results of which look very positive, according to Walker.

The company plans to drill two more shale wells in 2023–24, he said. "We will test them, and based on our study, the potential will be determined to operationalise them on a commercial basis."