CAG For Change In Recruitment Rules To Make Public Auditor Future-Ready

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Girish Chandra Murmu, said on Tuesday that his office is in the process of becoming future-ready and has proposed to the government to change the recruitment rules for auditors so as to make IT proficiency an eligibility criteria.

Talking to reporters after the conclusion of the SAI20 Summit meeting under the Indian Presidency of the G20 here, Murmu also said the apex government auditor was making constant upgrades to its IT infrastructure with the help of technology experts.

We have already proposed to the government, and some exercise is going on, for a change in recruitment rules so that we can make IT proficiency a priority in the recruitment eligibility.

"So I'm taking this up with the DoPT and the UPSC to approve this proposal. I cannot make it mandatory for the existing staff right now. But the future-ready capacity will be there," he said, replying to queries.

Murmu also said the CAG has started end-to-end digital audits from this year on. He stressed that the move will help improve the accuracy of audits.

To another question, he said the CAG is already using "some kind of machine learning" because the auditor handles a lot of data.

"Our artificial intelligence is very secure, and we can vouch for data integrity," he said, adding that the CAG was moving in tandem with the government on auditing AI frameworks.

"We are not technologically so advanced. We don't know how we can audit the AI system. But whatever the government has adopted, we are auditing directly, like the GSTN," he added.

He also said that after the two-day meeting, there was consensus that SAI20 represented an action-oriented forum for the SAIs of G20 countries to collaborate on the sharing of best practises, capacity building, and development of appropriate auditing guidelines and actionable tool kits for auditing national priorities, which was also reflected in the SAI20 Communique adopted during the Summit.

In his valedictory address at the summit, Murmu highlighted that collectively, SAIs have chartered a path to heighten efficiency, accountability, and transparency in the optimised maturing of the new-age areas of the blue economy and artificial intelligence.

He stated that considerable deliberations amongst SAIs as well as the voices of experts had sensitised all to the multi-layered, cross-cutting nature and impact of the two priority areas and the consequent solution-oriented policy and operational dimensions.

The summit saw the participation of national and international delegates from G20 member SAIs, including Australia, Brazil, Korea, Indonesia, India, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye.

Guest SAIs—Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, Oman, Spain, and the UAE—and invited SAIs—Morocco and Poland—and international organizations—USAID and the World Bank—took part in the summit.