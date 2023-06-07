Cabinet Hikes Minimum Support Price For Kharif Crops By 5-10%

The Union Cabinet has approved an increase in minimum support prices for all mandated kharif crops for the marketing season 2023–24.The government has increased the MSP of kharif crops to ensure remunerative prices for growers' produce, according to a cabinet briefing by Piyush Goyal.The price hike ranged from 5% to 10% across crops.
