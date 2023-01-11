ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet Clears Rs 2,600 Crore Scheme To Promote RuPay Debit Card, BHIM-UPI Transactions

The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: <a href="https://unsplash.com/@brett_jordan">Brett Jordan</a>/Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Brett Jordan/Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 2,600 crore scheme for promoting RuPay debit cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions.

Under the scheme, banks would be provided financial incentives for promoting Point of Sale and e-commerce transactions using RuPay and UPI in the current financial year.

It would help in building a robust digital payment ecosystem. The scheme would also promote UPI Lite and UPI123PAY as economical and user-friendly digital payments.

"Cabinet approves the incentive scheme for promotion of RuPay Debit Cards and low-value BHIM-UPI transactions (Person-to-Merchant)," said an official tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT