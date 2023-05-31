Cabinet Approves Rs 1 Lakh Crore Scheme To Increase Grain Storage Capacity In Co-Op Sector

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1 lakh crore programme to increase food grain storage capacity by 700 lakh tonnes in the cooperative sector.

Giving details, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that presently, the grain storage capacity in the country is about 1,450 lakh tonnes.

In the next five years, the storage will expand to 2,150 lakh tonnes.

The storage capacity will be increased in the cooperative sector.

Terming the proposed scheme as the "world's largest foodgrain storage programme" in the cooperative sector, Thakur said a 2,000-tonne capacity godown will be set up in each block.

He said the move is aimed at reducing the damage to food grains due to a lack of storage facilities, helping in checking distress sales by farmers, reducing import dependence, and creating employment opportunities in rural India.

The minister said more storage capacity will reduce transportation costs for farmers and strengthen food security.

India annually produces about 3,100 lakh tonnes of food grains, but the existing godowns can store only up to 47% of the produce.