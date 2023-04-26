Cabinet Approves National Medical Devices Policy

The Union Cabinet approved the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, in its meeting on Wednesday.

The market size of the medical devices sector in India is estimated to be $11 billion, or approximately Rs 90,000 crore, as of 2020 and its share in the global medical device market is estimated to be 1.5%, according to a press release.

"(The) sector is on a growth track and has an enormous potential to become self-reliant and to contribute towards the goal of universal healthcare," it said.

The government has already initiated implementation of the production-linked incentive scheme for medical devices and support for setting up of four medical devices parks in Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.