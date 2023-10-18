ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet Approves Minimum Support Prices For Rabi Crops
The highest increase in MSP has been approved for wheat and lentil (masur) at about 7.1%.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices for mandated Rabi crops for the marketing season 2024-25.
The price hike ranged from 2-7% across crops.
Government has increased the MSP of Rabi crops for marketing season 2024-25, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs stated in a press release.
The highest increase in MSP has been approved for wheat and lentil (masur) at about 7.1%, followed by barley at 6.6%.
The absolute highest increase in MSP has been approved for lentil (masur) at Rs 425 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 200 per quintal.
