Cabinet Approves Minimum Support Prices For Rabi Crops

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the increase in the Minimum Support Prices for mandated Rabi crops for the marketing season 2024-25.

The price hike ranged from 2-7% across crops.

Government has increased the MSP of Rabi crops for marketing season 2024-25, to ensure remunerative prices to the growers for their produce, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs stated in a press release.

The highest increase in MSP has been approved for wheat and lentil (masur) at about 7.1%, followed by barley at 6.6%.

The absolute highest increase in MSP has been approved for lentil (masur) at Rs 425 per quintal, followed by rapeseed and mustard at Rs 200 per quintal.