Cabinet Approves 4% Hike In Dearness Allowance For Government Employees

The Cabinet also approved a one-year extension of the LPG subsidy under the PM Ujjwala Yojana. The scheme provides Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for up to 12 refills a year.

The move has been announced to help contend with the sharp increase in international prices of LPG over geopolitical concerns.

As on March 1, 2023, there are 9.59 crore PMUY beneficiaries, according to a press release.

The total expenditure to the exchequer will be Rs 6,100 crore for financial year 2023 and Rs 7,680 crore for fiscal 2024.

The PMUY is a direct benefit transfer scheme where the subsidy is credited directly to bank accounts of the eligible beneficiaries.

"Public sector oil marketing companies namely Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. have already been providing this subsidy since May 22, 2022," the release said.

The government highlighted that the average LPG consumption of PMUY consumers has increased by 20% from 3.01 refills in 2019-20 to 3.68 in 2021-22.