Centre To Release 3 Million Tonne Onion Buffer To Cool Prices

The central government will release onion stocks from the buffer of 3 lakh metric tonne created this year, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, on Friday.

Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, had held a meeting with the managing directors of nodal agencies National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. on Aug. 10 to finalise the modalities for the disposal, the statement read.

The government will release the onion stocks by targeting key markets in states or regions where retail prices are above the all-India average or where the rates of increase in prices over the previous month and year are above threshold levels.

The quantity and pace of disposal will be calibrated with prices and availability situations to make the vegetable available to consumers at affordable prices, the ministry said. The central government will also offer onions to the states at discounted rates for sale through the retail outlets of their consumer cooperatives and corporations, it said.

Dispatching onion stocks through e-auction and retail sales on e-commerce platforms are also being explored, the ministry said.

In the current year, the centre has procured a total of 3 lakh metric tonne of onion for the buffer from NAFED and NCCF. This buffer stock could be enhanced further, if required.