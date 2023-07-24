ICICI Bank Q1 Results Review: Robust Quarter Driven By Strong Loan Growth

ICICI Bank Ltd.’s first-quarter earnings beat market expectations, mainly driven by high core income and stable asset quality, according to analysts.

The private sector lender’s net profit surged 39.7% year-on-year to Rs 9,648 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. This is higher than the Bloomberg estimate of a net profit of Rs 9,222 crore. Net interest income increased 38% year-on-year to Rs 18,226 crore.

The bank’s asset quality also improved. The gross non-performing asset ratio fell sequentially to 2.76%. However, the net NPA ratio remained flat at 0.48% quarter-on-quarter. Provisions rose 13% to Rs 1,292 crore year-on-year.

While the bank experienced a slight increase in slippages on the Kisaan credit card portfolio, the management has stated that it is expected to normalise with time.

The lender’s overall advances grew by 18% year-on-year to Rs 10.57 lakh crore, whereas, the total deposits increased by 17.9% year-on-year to Rs 12.38 lakh crore.

This prompted most of the brokerages to maintain a 'buy' rating on the stock as the bank is well-positioned to deliver steady earnings, supported by pristine asset quality and strong momentum in business growth.

Shares of ICICI Bank closed 0.49% higher at Rs 1,000.45 apiece, compared with a 1.17% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at close of market on Friday.

Out of the 48 analysts tracking the company, 46 maintain a ‘buy’ and two recommend a ‘hold’ on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16%.

Here is what analysts said about ICICI Bank’s Q1FY24 results: