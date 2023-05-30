BQPrimeBusiness NewsByju's Valuation Slashed Again By BlackRock To $8.4 Billion
ADVERTISEMENT

Byju's Valuation Slashed Again By BlackRock To $8.4 Billion

The second markdown by BlackRock comes at a time when the edtech company failed to set out on a path to profitability.

30 May 2023, 6:29 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Byju's app. (Source: Google Play)</p></div>
Byju's app. (Source: Google Play)

U.S.-based investment fund BlackRock Inc. has marked down the value of its investments in Byju's again.

BlackRock is a minority investor in Byju's, with about 0.7% stake and has parked shares in various funds it operates. One such fund, BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust, pegged the value of 2,279 shares of Think & Learn Pvt.—the parent company of Byju's—at around $10.7 million in March 2022.

The same shares are now valued at $4.04 million, a 62% cut. This translates to an enterprise valuation of $8.4 billion, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this year, BlackRock had already halved the valuation of the Byju Raveendran-led edtech firm to $11.3 billion. At its peak, Byju's was valued at about $24 billion.

Recently, the company said it has raised $250 million in fresh funding. Though it didn't specify the valuation, it is widely reported that the funds came in at a $22 billion valuation.

The second markdown by BlackRock comes at a time when the edtech company failed to set out on a path to profitability. It also cut about 2,500 jobs in October, as part of efforts to reduce costs and put out a statement saying it has "embarked on a path to achieve group-level profitability" by March 2023.

Byju's is among several Indian startups—such as Ola, Meesho and PharmEasy—that have seen their valuations plummet.

ALSO READ

Byju's Financial Troubles: No End In Sight

Opinion
Byju's Financial Troubles: No End In Sight
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT