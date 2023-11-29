Byju's Valuation Cut To Under $3 Billion By Prosus

Edtech firm Byju's valuation in long-time investor Prosus' books has been marked down yet again, this time to below $3 billion, down over 86% from its once $22-billion worth.

“We are not disclosing the (exact) valuation, but it is sub-$3 billion,” said Ervin Tu, interim chief executive officer of Prosus, in its earnings call for the first half of FY24.

In June earlier this year, Prosus had cut Byju's valuation to $5.14 billion. The Netherlands-based investor, which has invested $536 million in Byju's since 2018, holds a 9.6% effective stake in the company.

Prosus said that as of September 2022, it "no longer exerts significant influence over the financial and operating policies" of Byju's.