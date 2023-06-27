Byju's Valuation Marked Down To $5.1 Billion By Prosus

Edtech firm Byju's valuation in long-time investor Prosus' books has been marked down to $5.14 billion, less than a fourth of the $22 billion at which it raised funds less than a year ago.

The Netherlands-based Prosus, which has invested $536 million in Byju's since 2018, holds 9.6% effective stake in the company.

In its annual report for fiscal 2023 released on Tuesday, the global investment group said it puts the fair value of its investment at $493 million, giving Byju's an enterprise valuation of about $5.14 billion. That is a 76% decline as compared with its valuation last October, when it raised funds at a $22 billion valuation from various investors.

This also means that Prosus is now valuing its stake in Byju's at lesser than what it was purchased for.