Byju's Trying To Convince Three Directors To Reconsider Resignations: Report

Byju's has asked three board members to reconsider their decision to step down, according to a report by Reuters.

The company's leadership is trying to convince them to reverse their decision, the report said, citing unnamed people.

Peak XV's GV Ravishankar, Prosus' Russell Dreidenstock, and Chan Zuckerberg's Vivian Wue have resigned as non-executive directors from the board of Byju's parent, Think & Learn Pvt., according to media reports.

However, in response to BQ Prime's queries, the edtech company rejected the claims, calling them "entirely speculative". Byju's has yet to respond to fresh queries.

Private equity firm Peak XV Partners has neither denied nor confirmed the development. "We have nothing to share at the moment," the PE firm's India spokesperson said, in an emailed response to BQ Prime.

Apart from the three, Think & Learn's board comprises Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath, and brother Riju Raveendran.

Over the last 12 months, the edtech company has faced valuation cuts by prominent investors, searches by the Enforcement Directorate, a legal battle with lenders over repayment terms, layoffs, delayed financial results, and funding stuck in limbo.

Byju's auditor, Deloitte Haskins & Sells, also resigned on June 22, citing "long delayed" financial statements as it faces regulatory and lender pressure.

The auditor, appointed for five years through fiscal 2025, cited failure of the company and its promoter Byju Ravindran to communicate resolution of the audit report modifications, status of audit readiness of financial statements and underlying records for FY21. The auditor also mentioned its inability to commence audit.

Think & Learn has appointed BDO (MSKA & Associates) as the auditor for the holding company and its IPO-bound subsidiary, Aakash. BDO is already the auditor for the group's other subsidiaries.