Byju's Taken To NCLT By BCCI

Edtech giant Byju's parent, Think & Learn Pvt., has been taken to the National Company Law Tribunal by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

A company petition was filed by the BCCI under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, on Sept. 8, according to the NCLT website.

"We are in discussions with BCCI to settle the matter and we hope to achieve that soon," a spokesperson for Byju's told BQ Prime.

The Morning Context reported the development first.

Byju's has been the lead sponsor for all Indian national cricket team jerseys since 2019 until January this year, when it decided to opt out of its contract with the BCCI midway.