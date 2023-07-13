Byju's Sets Up Advisory Council; Appoints Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai

Byju's has set up an advisory council with Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai as members, even as the embattled startup seeks to address concerns of financial and corporate misgovernance.

Kumar is currently the chairperson of BharatPe and a former chairperson of the State Bank of India, while Pai is the former chief financial officer of Infosys Ltd. and also heads his own private equity fund, Aarin Capital. Pai was also one of the early investors at Byju's.

"This council will play a pivotal role in advising and mentoring Byju's Board and its CEO, Byju Raveendran, on crucial matters that shape the company's future," it said in a release on Thursday.

Byju's said the appointment aimed at "enhancing its financial governance mechanisms and leveraging expert advice to drive sustainable growth and strategic decision-making".