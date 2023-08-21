Byju's Senior Vice President Exits, To Head U.S. Firm Impending Inc

Byju's Senior Vice President for international business, Cherian Thomas, has exited the firm amid growing headwinds for the edtech giant.

Thomas will now join U.S.-based Apple-focused app studio Impending Inc. as its chief executive officer.

Thomas was Byju's first international employee in 2017 and had played a part in setting up U.S. operations at Byju's. He was also responsible for the business of Osmo as its CEO, which is a Byju's subsidiary with a revenue of over $100 million in FY21.

Impending is the studio behind popular Apple applications such as to-do list creator Clear and party game app Heads Up.

The Bengaluru-based Byju's has been facing several headwinds over the past year, with resignations by statutory auditor Deloitte and three board members representing key investors in the company.

Valuation cuts by prominent investors, searches by the Enforcement Directorate, mass layoffs, and delayed financial results have also marred the startup.