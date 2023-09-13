Byju's Says Residual Loan Money Invested In High-Grade Fixed Income Assets

The terms of the $1.2-billion loan, as agreed upon with the lenders, allow it to use, move, or invest the funds. As a result, it transferred more than half a billion dollars to Camshaft Capital Fund—a hedge fund that once listed its principal business address in a building that now houses a branch of the American pancake diner, IHOP.

"Accordingly, as a commercially prudent borrower and like any other large corporate treasury, in compliance with the credit agreement, Byju's has safeguarded the referenced funds with the global fund," the company said.

Byju's added that it is continuing to engage in negotiations with the creditors to settle the dispute. It said these "instigations" seek to "destabilise a company that is attempting a turnaround."

The Bengaluru-based edtech and its lenders have been mired in conflict for almost a year, during which several rounds of negotiations to restructure its loan agreement have failed.

The company has now moved a proposal with the creditors to buy back the loan within six months. To repay the entire amount, it has started talks to offload its acquisitions—Epic! and Great Learning Inc.—to raise about $1 billion.