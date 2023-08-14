Byju's Ropes In Infosys Veteran Richard Lobo To Rehaul HR Division

Byju's has appointed veteran human resources executive Richard Lobo as an exclusive advisor as the edtech looks to repair its workplace image.

Lobo, who joins Byju's after a 23-year career at Infosys Ltd., "will actively guide Byju's management on organisational change and transformation", according to a statement on Monday.

Lobo was most recently the executive vice president and head of human resources at Infosys. He started his career with the Godrej Group in Mumbai and then joined the information technology firm in 2000.

Lobo's appointment is the latest in a string of corrective measures Byju's has taken to address concerns of financial and corporate misgovernance. Roughly a month ago, the edtech giant set up an advisory council with Rajnish Kumar and TV Mohandas Pai as members.

Byju's has faced a plethora of allegations, including that it is a toxic workplace, as former employees routinely take to social media to level charges of unrealistic targets, improper resignation practises, and late or irregular incentive payouts and appraisals.