Byju Raveendran Admits Mistakes, Challenges In Virtual Townhall With Employees

Byju Raveendran, founder of the eponymous edtech giant Byju's, addressed employees in a townhall session on Thursday, in his first formal interaction with staff amid a barrage of negative developments at the startup.

Over a video call, the details of which BQ Prime accessed, Byju admitted that the startup is facing challenges and working on resolving them.

"We need to solve Term Loan B. We need to complete the audit. I'm very confident that BDO will be able to complete it with the new CFO. The third one, which I don't see as a challenge, is reconstitution of the board. It's important to add some strong independent directors, all of that will be done over the next few weeks," Byju said.

He said the good part is: the startup has turned much more efficient than it was three or six months back.

"We’re making it sustainable and profitable. We have a great business, fundamentally very strong. And, you’ll see us growing sustainably going forward. The first five years were all about chasing growth. From 2015-2020, when we were doing only Byju’s, it wasn’t growth at all costs. It was actually efficient growth. Then, there were two years of madness with lot of cheap capital flooding the market."

He said the company has made some great acquisitions, but also made some mistakes.

"But great if you’ve seen how we’ve actually allocated capital. Today, we have products and services from (catering to) 4-40 year olds. We’ve created tens of thousands of jobs. A lot of them, teaching jobs. Unfortunately, we had to optimise because of the change we had to go through in our business models as and when we integrate these companies."

Raveendran's direct reachout to employees comes after its statutory auditor Deloitte and three board members, representing key investors in the company, all resigned in quick succession. This is also in the middle of a legal battle with its lenders over the $1.2 billion Term Loan B.

Apart from that, the edtech has had a turbulent 12 months. It has also seen valuation cuts by prominent investors, searches by the Enforcement Directorate, layoffs, delayed financial results, and funding stuck in limbo.