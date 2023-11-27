Byju's Names Jiny Thattil As CTO, Replacing Anil Goel

Byju's has elevated Jiny Thattil as the Chief Technology Officer of the edtech giant, taking over from Anil Goel.

Thattil takes over from Goel, who is leaving the company after three years as CTO. Thattil was previously serving as Senior Vice President, Engineering at Byju's.

"This transition is part of Byju's ongoing strategic restructuring and reorientation of its leadership team to further enhance operational efficiency," the company said in a statement.

Thattil has previously worked at companies such as Cred-owned Happay, Amazon, InMobi and GE Healthcare. He has also contributed to post-acquisition integration of various subsidiaries of Byju's.

“Thattil's extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability," said Arjun Mohan, the India CEO of Byju's.